EVENING UPDATE: Alabama’s number of coronavirus cases at 2838, 206 in Lee County, 161 in Chambers County

ALABAMA (WRBL) – The number of COVID-19 cases in Alabama continues to rise. Since noon there are 291 new cases reported for the state, the total number of confirmed cases now at 2838.

The death toll in Alabama is 78, with 10 new deaths since noon.

As of 7:56 p.m./6:56 p.m. CT, there a total of 392 local cases of the virus. Lee County now has 206 cases. Chambers County now has 161 cases. Russell County has 18 cases and Babour County has seven cases.

East Alabama Medical Center employees, beginning with the hospital’s President and CEO, physicians, directors, and managers, are taking temporary pay cuts as the hospital continues battling an expanding COVID-19 pandemic. The hospital’s goal is to keep non-management frontline workers financially whole.

The Phenix City Police Department has arrested two city employees who violated the Shelter in Place” emergency action put into place by Governor Kay Ivey. Police say the two employees, Quadarius D. Woods and Tjai D. Bryant, made available and participated in an unsanctioned sporting event at a city-owned facility, which is in violation of city policy, directives, and in violation of the emergency act employed by the Governor under Alabama code 22-2-14.

Auburn University’s social distancing efforts have lead to a low number of reported cases, according to university officials. The university is continuing its program of daily phone screenings and COVID-19 testing through a hotline by phone. You can call in at 334-844-9825.

The Alabama Department of Public Health has not created a centralized database in their COVID-19 Dashboard to show the recovery numbers across the state.