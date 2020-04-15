EVENING UPDATE: Georgia now over 14,500 coronavirus cases, with 175 in Columbus

GEORGIA (WRBL) – Georgia continues to fight the spread of the coronavirus as statewide case numbers continue to climb.

As of noon’s update from the Georgia Department of Public Health, Georgia has 14,578 patients confirmed to have the coronavirus statewide. 2,858 Georgians have been hospitalized and 524 have died to COVID-19.

Those numbers are up from noon today, when 14,223 cases were reported state-wide.

Responding to the financial pressure placed on students, Georgia’s public universities and colleges will give those 330,000 students a break on costs for online summer classes and mostly hold the line on costs next year.

Georgia Governor Brian Kemp today announced a new executive order that designates healthcare institution and medical facility personnel as “auxiliary emergency management workers.

Many people who were tested for the virus last week at local medical non-profit Mercy Med are now receiving treatment there.

Also today, the Muscogee County School District released its plan to tally students’ final grades for the year, as students work from home.

And in Albany, Ga., as cases and deaths continue to rise, hospital administrators are urging people to follow the Georgia shelter in place order.

Some communities are seeing a stall in the numbers from noon. Harris County still reports 23 cases. But most are seeing a rise, with Troop reporting 68 confirmed cases and Sumter is up to 269 cases.

The GaDPH’s status update page for coronavirus numbers is not currently showing the number of patients in the state who have recovered from the illness so far.

The DPH continues to provide twice-daily updates on the number of coronavirus cases in the state: