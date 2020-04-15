EVENING UPDATE: Georgia now over 14,500 coronavirus cases, with 175 in Columbus

GEORGIA (WRBL) – Georgia continues to fight the spread of the coronavirus as statewide case numbers continue to climb.

As of noon’s update from the Georgia Department of Public Health, Georgia has 14,578 patients confirmed to have the coronavirus statewide. 2,858 Georgians have been hospitalized and 524 have died to COVID-19.

Those numbers are up from noon today, when 14,223 cases were reported state-wide.

Responding to the financial pressure placed on students, Georgia’s public universities and colleges will give those 330,000 students a break on costs for online summer classes and mostly hold the line on costs next year.

Georgia Governor Brian Kemp today announced a new executive order that designates healthcare institution and medical facility personnel as “auxiliary emergency management workers.

Many people who were tested for the virus last week at local medical non-profit Mercy Med are now receiving treatment there.

Also today, the Muscogee County School District released its plan to tally students’ final grades for the year, as students work from home.

And in Albany, Ga., as cases and deaths continue to rise, hospital administrators are urging people to follow the Georgia shelter in place order.

Some communities are seeing a stall in the numbers from noon. Harris County still reports 23 cases. But most are seeing a rise, with Troop reporting 68 confirmed cases and Sumter is up to 269 cases.

The GaDPH’s status update page for coronavirus numbers is not currently showing the number of patients in the state who have recovered from the illness so far.

The DPH continues to provide twice-daily updates on the number of coronavirus cases in the state:

COVID-19 Confirmed Cases By County:No. CasesNo. Deaths
Fulton181260
Dougherty129778
Dekalb114415
Cobb89541
Gwinnett81529
Clayton43512
Hall3630
Henry3064
Sumter26912
Lee25815
Carroll2356
Bartow23017
Cherokee2197
Douglas1896
Muscogee1754
Mitchell16419
Richmond1627
Chatham1575
Forsyth1535
Houston1389
Early1376
Coweta1352
Terrell13411
Randolph1316
Upson1285
Floyd1206
Fayette1155
Paulding1154
Rockdale1065
Newton1003
Worth994
Clarke9512
Bibb911
Thomas895
Colquitt885
Crisp831
Spalding834
Columbia750
Tift711
Lowndes703
Baldwin692
Troup684
Barrow653
Coffee643
Ware644
Calhoun542
Walton523
Dooly512
Macon470
Pierce472
Decatur460
Gordon453
Oconee420
Turner411
Glynn400
Dawson362
Butts350
Laurens351
Jackson321
Greene311
Bryan302
Mcduffie302
Whitfield293
Burke282
Habersham281
Wilcox280
Effingham251
Polk250
Meriwether240
Peach242
Stephens240
Harris231
Camden220
Pike220
Washington220
Grady211
Liberty210
Brooks201
Bulloch201
Johnson201
Lamar200
Haralson191
Oglethorpe191
Dodge170
Marion170
Baker162
Clay161
Murray160
Seminole161
Catoosa150
Miller150
Morgan150
Toombs151
Bacon140
Jones140
White140
Appling130
Fannin130
Monroe131
Pickens132
Brantley121
Irwin120
Madison121
Putnam120
Schley121
Wilkinson121
Jenkins111
Lumpkin110
Pulaski111
Telfair110
Ben Hill100
Talbot101
Walker100
Crawford90
Emanuel90
Jasper90
Lincoln90
Screven90
Taylor92
Banks80
Berrien80
Chattooga81
Stewart80
Towns80
Union81
Wilkes80
Cook70
Gilmer70
Jefferson71
Rabun70
Warren70
Clinch60
Elbert60
Wayne60
Chattahoochee50
Franklin50
Hancock50
Hart50
Heard51
Lanier51
Tattnall50
Candler40
Charlton40
Bleckley30
Dade31
Mcintosh30
Quitman30
Twiggs30
Webster30
Wheeler30
Atkinson20
Echols20
Evans20
Long20
Montgomery20
Jeff Davis10
Treutlen10
Unknown2870
Non-Georgia Resident6657
*Based on patient county of residence when known

