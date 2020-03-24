Ex-Alabama officer, rapist wants bond amid hearing delays

Top Stories
Posted: / Updated:

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – A former Alabama police lieutenant convicted of raping a teen relative has asked to be released on bond while awaiting his sentencing, which was pushed back because of court closings amid the new coronavirus.

A motion was filed Monday requesting that Birmingham Police Lt. Pete Williston be released on bond while awaiting his hearing.

His sentencing was set for April 3 but that was postponed until at least April 16 because of quarantine closures. A judge didn’t immediately rule on the motion. Williston was convicted of first-degree rape in February.

Prosecutors said Williston used his authority and forced the teen to have sex.

The defense said the sex was consensual.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Updates

More 7 Day Forecast

More Political Stories

More Politics

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories