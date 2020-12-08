Exclusive look inside new Sumter County High School

Americus, Ga. (WRBL) – Construction crews are hard at work, as the new Sumter County High School is roughly 71% complete, says Sumter County School Superintendent, Dr. Torrance Choates.

“Well, I’m a little biased, but for the students of Sumter County Schools, I think we’re going to have one of the very best, if not the best, all-around high-schools in this whole south Georgia area,” says Choates.

News 3 was given exclusive access to what will be the future cafeteria, media center, basketball gym, school theatre, and outdoor courtyard. Dr. Choates says everything about the new high school was intentional, the open floor plan, natural lighting, all the way down to the brick on the exterior.

“The main purpose was not to have an institutional feel but to have more like a college-like feel, a down-home feel, these students are going to get it all and their going to be very fortunate,” says Choates.

The 53-million-dollar project is large enough to serve 4,000 students upon the grand opening but will be able to expand when the time comes, as Dr. Choates says the school was built with the future in mind.

“We love our students. And we’re doing everything we can to provide the very best educational opportunity they can possibly receive,” says Choates.

Sumter County High School is still set to open for the 2021-2022 school year.

Sumter County School’s superintendent says that the COVID-19 pandemic has not delayed construction at all as the project is still on track for its original deadline.

A virtual tour led by the school superintendent can be found here.