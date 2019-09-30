Exclusive: Murder trial of man charged with killing Frank McLemore starts in Russell County

More than two years after an Alabama man was killed during a two-state police chase that ended in Phenix City, the man charged with his murder was in a Russell County courtroom.

Frank McLemore died the day after his SUV was struck by a stolen vehicle driven by Dezhaun S. Dumas, 19, at Crawford Road and 17th Avenue in Phenix City.

McLemore was leaving a Central High School 50th class reunion on his way to his granddaughter’s engagement party in on June 3, 2017. What should have been a day of celebration for McLemore and his wife, Erin, instead turned into a tragedy that will be re-lived this week in Russell County Circuit Court in front of Judge David Johnson.

After spending the morning seating a jury, the trial began Monday afternoon with Dumas facing a murder charge and an aggravated assault charge. Erin McLemore was seriously injured in the crash. She was in the courtroom as the trial started.

Russell County District Attorney Kenneth Davis told the jury that McLemore’s vehicle was demolished when it was hit by the stolen vehicle going about more than 60 miles per hour at impact.

Jurors saw video of the chase and crash.

Defense attorney David Jones told the jury that Dumas was driving, but the defense would be he did not know McLemore and had no intention of killing him.

Two Columbus police officers told of how the chase started on Brown Avenue, went to Victory Drive, into Alabama, looped back into Columbus. The stolen Honda Civic driven by Dumas was going nearly 100 miles per hour during the chase.

It went back into Alabama — this time across the 13th Street Bridge with multiple CPD cars giving chase.

The trial resumes in the morning.