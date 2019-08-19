EXCLUSIVE: Phenix City teen back home after being stabbed in her own driveway

A Phenix City teen is home now after being stabbed in her own driveway. It happened in the 2800 block of 4th Avenue in Phenix City.

Folks do it all the time; it’s late at night and you forget something in your car, so you go quickly go outside to grab it. That’s what happened to 17-year-old Chloe Brackin on her own driveway.

“I’ve been really scared. When I take a shower I just keep the door open and I make sure there are a couple of people in the house. And I don’t like sleeping by myself anymore, so I have my mom sleep with me.>

Brackin was stabbed early Friday morning in her driveway around midnight. She usually goes outside late at night and she always grabs a kitchen knife just in case. She noticed a man on a bike on the other side of the road but didn’t think anything of it.

“He came up to my side road, to my driveway and he was asking if I’d seen his dog. I was like “no” and he said he had a picture on his phone that he was going to show me. And then I had the had knife and he just took his hand and just jabbed it in me.

Interviewer: “So he stabbed you with the knife that you had?”

Chloe: “Yes”

Chloe says she didn’t even realize what happened. “I didn’t really feel it, I felt it go in and but it didn’t hurt and he just ran with his bike and he went the way he was going,” she says.

Now, she carries pepper spray with her but she’s not quite ready to integrate back into society. Her mother says they’re considering therapy.

Because she’s a juvenile, Phenix City Police say they can’t release any details but they say they’re investigating.