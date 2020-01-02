Exclusive video: Gov. Brian Kemp calls Tom Buck ‘a great Georgian’

Georgia Republican Gov. Brian Kemp was a young lawmaker when he got to know Columbus Rep. Tom Buck.

In the early 2000s, Republicans were taking control of the governor’s office, the Senate and the House.

Kemp was one of those young Republicans moving into power. Buck was a Democrat who had been in office since 1966.

Buck died Thursday at age 81. WRBL News 3 interviewed the governor this morning on other subjects, but the governor took time to remember Buck.

“Tom Buck treated me so well my first year up here,” Kemp said. “A lot of people don’t realize this but he was good friends with my wife’s dad, Bob Argo. They served together for a long time in the House. We have sort of a family connection there. He was a great friend, a great colleague that I had the opportunity to serve with.”

Buck took the time to help Kemp learn the House ropes.

“I actually spent a good bit of time with Tom Buck my first couple of years in the General Assembly, right toward the end of his career,” Kemp said. “He’s just a great Georgian. And served that area very, very well. Good Man.”

Buck was the chairman of the Higher Education, Ways and Means, and Appropriations Committees. Though those power positions, Buck worked to help Columbus, the place where he was born and raised.

“Very humble,” Kemp said. “Hard-working guy but he got along with everybody, members of both parties and was certainly very effective for the Columbus area. I know he will be missed.”