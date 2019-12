OZARK, Ala (WDHN)- News outlets report an Alabama police officer was shot overnight Thursday, multiple times, while responding to a call.

We’re told the Ozark officer is alive and is at the Southeast Health Medical Center in Dothan. Sources tell our Dothan station WDHN the officer’s condition is “touch and go.”

Police have not released any further details yet, but a local blog is reporting the incident started as response call to a suicide threat.

