Eye on Health: Overall decline in U.S. cancer deaths

by: Nichelle Medina

LOS ANGELES (CBS)- More than 600,000 cancer deaths are expected in the U-S this year alone, but despite that number there is hope.

A new report reveals that death rates in some cancers are going down.

New research highlights treatment advances for cancers such as melanoma and lung cancer that are driving down the cancer death rate.

An American Cancer Society report shows a 29% drop since 1991. The death rate fell more than 2% from 2016 to 2017, the largest single-year drop ever reported.

Despite the good news, cancer remains the second leading cause of death after heart disease in both men and women nationally.

