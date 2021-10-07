Faith and Blue events to take place this weekend in LaGrange

LaGRANGE, Ga. (WRBL) – The LaGrange Police Department is hosting their annual Faith and Blue events on Oct. 8 and 10. The goal is to welcome the community and open discussions between community members and law enforcement.

Marshall McCoy, the Lieutenant of Community Outreach for the LaGrange Police Department, said Faith and Blue is a national event. There will be a breakfast for all the chaplains on Friday, Oct. 8, 2021, the community is welcomed to join. There will also be a non-denominational church service on Oct. 10, 2021.

“The biggest benefit is just the interaction for law enforcement with the community. It’s another way of inviting folks into an atmosphere to where we can intermix with different religions. You can intermix with people of different faith, you can sit down and just talk with each other just one-on-one, share the things you have in common,” said McCoy.

The church service will be held at Sweetland Amphitheatre and there will be performances from multiple church groups of multiple religions and many community leaders will be delivering speeches. McCoy hopes to have a food truck on the premises so attendees can also enjoy food after the service.

McCoy said the events are also open to people who may not be religious, and he hopes the community members feel comfortable to attend and confide in one another.

“There is opportunity, like I said, to have food, to come enjoy some good gospel music and to just get to know your neighbor, get to know people in other houses of worship as well,” said McCoy.