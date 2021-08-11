Families are displaced after a fire on North Oakley drive

Columbus, Ga. (WRBL) – The American Red Cross is assisting residents who were displaced after a fire destroyed their apartment homes.

The fire broke out yesterday at Harmony Apartments on North Oakley Drive, off St. Mary’s Road.

A preliminary report from fire officials says the blaze started from natural causes. It happened during an afternoon storm that included lightning.

Resident Tahjanay Banks said she saw the building go up in flames.

“I heard like a terrific scream it was like AHHHHHHHHH so, I stood up and I’m like what’s going on? In the blink of an eye I saw smoke, this entire building was covered in smoke. It happened that fast, the only thing I knew my first instinct was to get my baby, get my ID, my purse and go,” Banks said.

Officials say no injuries have been reported, but more than a dozen families have been displaced by the fire.

