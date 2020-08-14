Family grieves after Columbus man is gunned down near Fairway Avenue

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:

COLUMBUS, Georgia (WRBL)-A Columbus family reacts to the loss of a loved one killed in an early Friday morning shooting.

Terrence Sheldon, 27, was shot and killed in the cross streets of Fairway Avenue and Anne Street, according to Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan.

Coroner Bryan says Sheldon died from multiple gunshot wounds at 12 this morning.

News 3 spoke to an aunt of the victim who asked us to not to identify her.

“We were together yesterday, at my sister’s funeral, all of us, enjoying life, praising God. And he was right there. So what happened from that time to this one, I don’t know. I don’t know why anyone could have done it. It’s unbelievable. Never would have thought it in a million years. My heart is torn,” said victim’s aunt.

Sheldon is Muscogee County’s 28th homicide victim, says Bryan.

Anyone with information about Sheldon’s murder is asked to contact Columbus Police Department.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Updates

More 7 Day Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Friday

89° / 73°
Scattered thunderstorms
Scattered thunderstorms 40% 89° 73°

Saturday

85° / 71°
A few thunderstorms possible
A few thunderstorms possible 60% 85° 71°

Sunday

93° / 72°
Plenty of sun
Plenty of sun 10% 93° 72°

Monday

93° / 72°
Mostly sunny
Mostly sunny 20% 93° 72°

Tuesday

91° / 71°
Afternoon thunderstorms
Afternoon thunderstorms 40% 91° 71°

Wednesday

88° / 70°
A few thunderstorms possible
A few thunderstorms possible 50% 88° 70°

Thursday

86° / 69°
Scattered thunderstorms possible
Scattered thunderstorms possible 60% 86° 69°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

88°

2 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
88°

88°

3 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
88°

88°

4 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
88°

86°

5 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
86°

82°

6 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
82°

79°

7 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
79°

79°

8 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
79°

77°

9 PM
Thunderstorms
70%
77°

76°

10 PM
Thunderstorms
70%
76°

76°

11 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
76°

75°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
75°

75°

1 AM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
75°

75°

2 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
75°

75°

3 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
75°

75°

4 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
75°

75°

5 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
75°

74°

6 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
74°

74°

7 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
74°

74°

8 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
74°

75°

9 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
75°

77°

10 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
77°

79°

11 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
79°

81°

12 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
81°

82°

1 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
82°

More Political Stories

More Politics

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories