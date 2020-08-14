Family grieves after Columbus man is gunned down near Fairway Avenue

COLUMBUS, Georgia (WRBL)-A Columbus family reacts to the loss of a loved one killed in an early Friday morning shooting.

Terrence Sheldon, 27, was shot and killed in the cross streets of Fairway Avenue and Anne Street, according to Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan.

Coroner Bryan says Sheldon died from multiple gunshot wounds at 12 this morning.

News 3 spoke to an aunt of the victim who asked us to not to identify her.

“We were together yesterday, at my sister’s funeral, all of us, enjoying life, praising God. And he was right there. So what happened from that time to this one, I don’t know. I don’t know why anyone could have done it. It’s unbelievable. Never would have thought it in a million years. My heart is torn,” said victim’s aunt.

Sheldon is Muscogee County’s 28th homicide victim, says Bryan.

Anyone with information about Sheldon’s murder is asked to contact Columbus Police Department.