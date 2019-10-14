Family holds out hope for Kamille ‘Cupcake’ McKinney’s safe return

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — As so many people search for Kamille “Cupcake” McKinney, her family knows someone has information that can lead to her return.

In fact, loved ones have already begun posting flyers across Birmingham, spreading her smile in hopes that someone will bring her home safe.

“I miss my baby, I want her to come home,” said Laquisha Simpson, Cupcake’s Grandmother. “That is all I want is for my baby to come home.”

For Cupcake’s family, words are hard to come by. It’s been almost 48 hours since the 3-year-old was reportedly kidnapped at a weekend birthday party at Tom Brown Village.

“We were real close,” Simpson said. “That is my sidekick. We do everything together.”

But today, everyone is still searching for the missing child. Recently, officers found the suspects’ vehicle and and have taken in two people for questioning. But still, there is no sign of Cupcake.

“That’s my niece,” aunt Valerie Williams said. “I want her back, please whoever, just take her anywhere, just drop her off. We don’t care where you drop her, just drop her.”

Police are leaving no stone unturned as loved ones make sure everyone recognizes Cupcake and her smile.

“We’re just spreading them out so everybody who hasn’t seen, can see,” Williams said.

Flyers are going up around the Birmingham metro area as the Amber Alert expands to other states. For the time being, the family is leaning on their faith, thankful for prayers and full of hope that answers will come soon.

“If you have seen this baby, if you’ve seen Cupcake, call Crime Stoppers, call me,” Simpson said. “You can inbox me, message me, I am on Facebook.”

