Family holds vigil for murdered Columbus man

COLUMBUS, Ga (WRBL)- A family who lost a loved one to gun violence held a candlelight vigil Wednesday night to honor his life.

Family members and friends of 27-year-old Orlando Carter met in east Columbus along Huffman Drive where he was shot Sunday night.

People remembered Carter as a kind, young man with a promising life.

Carter’s family members say he was a joy to be around. His mother says she can’t imagine life without him, but will continue to reflect on the good times with her son.

Carter’s death marked the 36th homicide this year.

Family members say his shooting came one day before his friend 24-year-old Jaleel Merritt was gunned down on Victoria Drive Monday night.

Merritt became Muscogee County’s 37th homicide victim for 2019.