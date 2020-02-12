Family mourns, as Columbus Police work to solve aspiring rapper’s killing

COLUMBUS, Ga (WRBL)-The family of a murdered Columbus man says losing him is overwhelming. As they mourn, Columbus detectives continue searching for his killer or killers.

29-year-old Ronnie Jackson Jr. died after being shot multiple times Tuesday morning near Fifth Avenue and Seventh Street. Columbus Police tell News 3, evidence at the scene revealed Jackson was shot inside of a car. He later died at Piedmont Columbus Regional.

Jackson’s mother, Denine Jackson, told News 3 he was an aspiring rapper. Ms. Jackson adds he was a great son and she’s devastated by his loss.

Columbus Police Capt. Joyce Dent-Fitzpatrick says police mourn the violence in our community. She adds that residents can help fight crime, if they just start talking.

“It cuts you deep and it hurts you as a human to know that somebody’s life has been cut short. It takes a toll on us as police officers, too,” Capt. Dent-Fitzpatrick reflected. “We can only imagine the impact that it is having on our community. That is why we implore people to tell us what’s going on in the community.”

CPD says Jackson’s death marks the ninth homicide of the year in Columbus.