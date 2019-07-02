Family of Florida woman wants others to know symptoms of flesh-eating bacteria

Manatee County, Fla (CBS)-

The family of a Florida woman who died after being infected by a flesh-eating bacteria at a beach is alerting others to the warning signs.

Lynn Fleming is believed to be the second person to contract the disease at a Florida beach in the past month, although the other person survived.

Days after a fall into a small ditch into the water, Fleming was rushed to the emergency room by ambulance and was diagnosed with necrotizing fasciitis. That’s a rare but deadly bacterial infection that kills the body’s soft tissue.

The infection rapidly spread through Fleming’s body. She died only two weeks after her fall.

Doctors say if you have an open wound and you’ve been in the water, look for early warning signs including fever, severe pain, and a rapidly spreading swollen area.