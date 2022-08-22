HARRIS COUNTY, Ga. (WRBL) – One Harris County family is still searching for answers a year after a loved one’s disappearance. 27-year-old, Olivia Fowler, disappeared while walking on Pebblebrook Rd. in Meriwether County, a year ago, leaving behind three young children. Since then, her loved ones have organized several events hoping to raise money and awareness in her honor.

“Its been hell because I’m the one that’s receiving all the messages. I’m the one that’s trying to do all I can to keep her face and her name out there and trying to encourage people to come forward and go to law enforcement,” said Fowler’s aunt, Tamara McCoy.

In the past year, Fowler’s loved ones have held numerous searches, peace rallies, vigils and fundraisers to keep Fowler present. McCoy said they have also spoken to many Harris County locals hoping to find answers but that has led to little success.

The FBI and Homeland Security have also gotten involved and said she has ties to Meriwether, Harris, Talbot, and Upson Counties. McCoy said that has sparked hope in her of one day seeing her niece again.

“We know they’re out there, we know they’re out there doing work, we know they’re pulling people in, we know they’re questioning people,” said McCoy.

Fowler’s loved ones who are also known as, Olivia’s Army, have also joined forces with other families who are also searching for loved ones in support of each other.

Anyone with information about Fowler’s disappearance is encouraged to contact the Meriwether County Sheriff’s Office or the nearest division of the FBI.