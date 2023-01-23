LaGRANGE, Ga. (WRBL) – One LaGrange man is now facing multiple charges after receiving custody of his grandchildren after their mother was allegedly murdered.

Akeila Ware, the slain LaGrange mother that was allegedly killed in Oct. 2021 by a former Ft. Bragg soldier left behind several children. Her father, William Frank Ware Jr., 49, received custody of them at the time of her death.

Now, the Troup County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that Ware, 49, was booked into the Troup County Jail on Friday night on one count of Battery, two counts of Cruelty to a Child in the 3rd Degree, and two counts of Simple Battery.

According to officials, Ware allegedly caused bodily harm to his grandson last summer by placing his hand near his throat forcefully pushing him back for a few seconds.

On Sep. 16th, 2022, Ware allegedly punched his granddaughter in the nose while his grandson and granddaughter witnessed the act.

On Jan. 15, 2023, Ware also allegedly placed his hand near his grandson’s throat pushing him in a backwards motion for a few seconds.

All children are minors and officials said many details were revealed following the arrest on Jan. 20.

His wife, Victoria Jean Ware, 54, was also arrested and charged with six counts of Deprivation of a Minor.

The investigation is ongoing at this time. Stick with WRBL as it continues to develop.