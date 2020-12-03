 

FBI Announces Reward and Billboard Campaign for Unsolved Columbus Murder

The reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of those responsible for the murder of Destiny Neslon, 17 of Columbus, Georgia jumped to $25,000 with the announcement today that the FBI is offering a $10,000 reward. The FBI’s $10,000 reward is in addition to an earlier reward of $15,000 offered by the Columbus Police Department.

Columbus police believe Nelson, a high school honor student, was killed in a case of mistaken identity on January 16, 2017. She died overnight after suffering multiple gunshot wounds at Bull Creek Apartments.

The FBI Columbus Resident Agency, in conjunction with the Columbus Police Department, also announced a billboard campaign designed to raise awareness about the case and lead to new information. 

Police say they are “running into the same tired issues of ‘gang involvement’ and the street policy of ‘no snitching’” while they work to solve the murder.

Anyone with information about Destiny Nelson’s murder is asked to contact the FBI at 770-216-3000 or go to tips.fbi.gov. You can also call the Columbus Police Department at  706-225-4367.

