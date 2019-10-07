FBI declares Samuel Little U.S.’s most prolific serial killer; one was in Phenix City

After a 60-minutes exclusive interview, the FBI said that Samuel Little is the most prolific serial killer in American history. Little is famous for killing a reported 90 women over a 35-year history across the country.

Locally, Little killed a Phenix City woman, police learned earlier this year. Last year, he confessed to killing 23-year-old Brenda Alexander in August of 1979.

Alexander was vulnerable but she wasn’t homeless or a prostitute, like many of Little’s victims.

She was at the Tap Room, a Columbus dance club at Fifth Avenue and Eighth Street. Authorities believe she got into an argument with her boyfriend. She left and was never seen alive again.

Her nude body was found off Seventh Street in Phenix City.

The FBI statement comes after the federal law enforcement division announced that their crime analysts have found his all of his confessions credible, having verified 50 individual confessions and victims so far.

Over five years, the FBI’s Violent Criminal Apprehension Program (ViCAP) has linked the cases to Little, starting with a Texas Ranger who got Little to confess over 18 months to dozens of murders.

“For many years, Samuel Little believed he would not be caught because he thought no one was accounting for his victims,” said ViCAP Crime Analyst Christie Palazzolo. “Even though he is already in prison, the FBI believes it is important to seek justice for each victim—to close every case possible.”