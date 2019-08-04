FBI releases more info on suspected El Paso shooter

EL PASO, Texas- (AP/CNN/CBS) Authorities are releasing more information on the suspect in the El Paso massacre on Saturday.

Newly-released photos shows suspected El Paso shooter Patrick Crusius walking into a Walmart moments before Saturday’s mass shooting.

20 people were killed and 26 people hurt in the rampage.

El Paso County’s District Attorney says it will seek the death penalty and a U.S. attorney says the Justice Department is treating the incident as a domestic terrorist case

The attorney says the DOJ is ‘seriously considering’ bringing federal hate crime and firearm charges against Crusius.

Authorities are now investigating a racist, anti-immigrant manifesto they believe was posted online by the Crusius.

Also, on Sunday, FBI agents conducted a search of the home of Crusius in Allen, Texas.