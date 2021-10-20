FBI provides update after partial human remains found during search for Brian Laundrie

TAMPA (WFLA) – The FBI held a press conference Thursday afternoon as the search for Brian Laundrie continues at the Carlton Reserve.

Law enforcement officials searching for Laundrie found what appears to be partial human remains in the Carlton Reserve on Wednesday.

FBI Tampa Special Agent Michael McPherson said investigators located a notebook and a backpack near the remains.

The Sarasota County Medical Examiner’s Office confirmed it had been called to the Myakkahatchee Creek Environmental Park by police Wednesday afternoon. The environmental park connects to the Carlton Reserve.

The search for Laundrie has been focused on the environmental park which is connected reserve for more than a month now. Search crews had previously cited difficulties maneuvering through the massive area due to some sections being underwater.

McPherson said that portions of Myakkahatchee Creek Environmental Park and Carlton Reserve will remain closed to the public due to ongoing investigation. McPherson noted evidence response teams are expected to remain on-site for several days.

Earlier Wednesday, the Laundrie’s family attorney Steve Bertolino told 8 On Your Side both of Laundrie’s parents went to the Myakkahatchee Creek Environmental Park to search for Brian. He said The FBI and North Port Police Department met the parents, Chris and Roberta Laundrie, at the park Wednesday morning.