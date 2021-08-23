FDA approves Pfizer vaccine, ADPH asks Alabamians to get vaccinated

FILE – A pharmacy technician loads a syringe with Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine, Tuesday, March 2, 2021, at a mass vaccination site at the Portland Expo in Portland, Maine. U.S. experts are expected to recommend COVID-19 vaccine boosters for all Americans, regardless of age, eight months after they received their second dose of the shot, to ensure lasting protection against the coronavirus as the delta variant spreads across the country. An announcement was expected as soon as this week, with doses beginning to be administered widely once the Food and Drug Administration formally approves the vaccines. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty)

ALABAMA (WRBL) – The FDA has fully approved the Pfizer mRNA vaccine for those ages 16 and older. It has also been approved for emergency use for adolescents ages 12 through 15.

Third doses are reserved for immunocompromised individuals.

The ADPH also emphasizes the availability of the Moderna and Johnson and Johnson vaccines which has been approved for individuals over the age of 18.

The Alabama Department of Public Health reminds Alabamians that hospitalizations and deaths from COVID-19 are rapidly rising, and the vaccines are effective.

In a news release on Aug. 23, the ADPH says, “Those people who have delayed scheduling their COVID-19 vaccinations should have increased confidence to act.”

Retail pharmacies and other providers across the state have COVID-19 vaccines on hand at no charge to all Alabamians, including those without insurance coverage.

Appointments are preferred for those wishing to get vaccinated, although some locations welcome walk-ins. It is advised to check with the local clinics to verify this information beforehand.

It has also been advised to check https://www.vaccines.gov/ or contact the provider to check which vaccines are offered before scheduling your appointment.

State Health Officer Dr. Scott Harris said, “We have high levels of disease transmission in every county throughout the state. COVID-19 vaccination will help keep our communities safe and our children in school.”

Alabamians can receive a COVID-19 vaccine through the Federal Retail Pharmacy Program at select Costco, CVS, Sam’s Club, Walgreens and Walmart locations, among others, across the state.



For information about COVID-19, visit https://www.alabamapublichealth.gov/covid19/index.htmland for specific pharmacy locations, hours and vaccine products available, visit https://www.vaccines.gov/