 

 

FDA says now-plentiful N95 masks should no longer be reused

Top Stories

by: via Nexstar Media Wire,

Posted: / Updated:

FILE – In this Friday, May 8, 2020 file photo, a respiratory therapist pulls on a second mask over her N95 mask before adding a face shield as she gets ready to go into a patient’s room in the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit at a hospital in Seattle. Medical providers may soon return to using one medical N95 mask per patient, a practice that was suspended during the pandemic due to deadly supply shortages. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)

Medical providers may soon return to using one medical N95 mask per patient, a practice that was suspended during the pandemic due to deadly supply shortages.

The Biden Administration says there are now adequate supplies of N95 masks, and that hospitals and health care facilities should transition away from rationing the safety equipment.

The National Nurses Union, the largest professional association of registered nurses in the country, calls the new guidance “a tiny step in the right direction” but “ultimately fails” to protect nurses because it allows employers to use their discretion about what normal N95 supply is.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

7 Day Forecast

Friday

74° / 58°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 0% 74° 58°

Saturday

75° / 55°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 95% 75° 55°

Sunday

77° / 52°
Sunny
Sunny 7% 77° 52°

Monday

82° / 58°
Sunny
Sunny 6% 82° 58°

Tuesday

86° / 62°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 7% 86° 62°

Wednesday

85° / 64°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 7% 85° 64°

Thursday

81° / 62°
Few Showers
Few Showers 33% 81° 62°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

74°

5 PM
Mostly Cloudy
2%
74°

73°

6 PM
Cloudy
2%
73°

73°

7 PM
Cloudy
1%
73°

70°

8 PM
Cloudy
1%
70°

67°

9 PM
Cloudy
1%
67°

65°

10 PM
Cloudy
1%
65°

63°

11 PM
Cloudy
2%
63°

63°

12 AM
Cloudy
4%
63°

62°

1 AM
Cloudy
5%
62°

62°

2 AM
Showers
43%
62°

60°

3 AM
Rain
68%
60°

59°

4 AM
Rain
64%
59°

60°

5 AM
Rain
73%
60°

60°

6 AM
Rain
84%
60°

60°

7 AM
Thunderstorms
80%
60°

61°

8 AM
Thunderstorms
92%
61°

61°

9 AM
Thunderstorms
95%
61°

62°

10 AM
Thunderstorms
85%
62°

65°

11 AM
Thunderstorms
84%
65°

67°

12 PM
Thunderstorms
76%
67°

71°

1 PM
Thunderstorms
70%
71°

73°

2 PM
Thunderstorms
76%
73°

73°

3 PM
Thunderstorms
76%
73°

70°

4 PM
Thunderstorms
90%
70°

CORONAVIRUS Tweet Feed

; ; ; ;

Recent Columbus Forecast Updates

More 7 Day Forecast

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories