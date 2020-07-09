FDA takes action to protect consumers in COVID-19 pandemic

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration took several actions this week aimed at cracking down on companies selling products with “misleading claims.”

The FDA issued a warning letter to Ionogen, LLC, which offers Ionogen Skin & Hands for sale in the U.S. claiming the products can mitigate, prevent, treat, diagnose, or cure COVID-19. There are currently no FDA-approved products to prevent or treat COVID-19.

In an update on a criminal investigation launched by the FDA into another product, federal prosecutors in Miami charged four Florida residents who allegedly marketed “Miracle Mineral Solution (MMS),” a toxic bleach, as a cure for COVID-19, with conspiracy to defraud the United States, conspiracy to violate the Federal Food, Drug, and Cosmetic Act, and criminal contempt. In prior warning statements, the FDA has strongly urged consumers not to purchase or use MMS, explaining that drinking MMS is the same as drinking bleach and can cause dangerous side effects, including severe vomiting, diarrhea, and life-threatening low-blood pressure. The product was sold under the guise of Genesis II Church of Health and Healing.

The FDA is also alerting consumers and health care professionals that additional hand sanitizer products have been added to the agency’s list of products with either confirmed or potential methanol contamination.

FDA is alerting consumers and health care professionals that additional hand sanitizer products have been added to the agency’s list of products with confirmed and potential methanol contamination. Consumers should check their hand sanitizer products to determine if a product is on this list.

Methanol can be toxic when absorbed through the skin. It can also be life-threatening when ingested.