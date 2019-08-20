FDA wants graphic images on cigarette packaging to warn of health dangers

Cigarettes are still killing thousands of Americans annually.

Because of that officials want to add more vivid warning labels. And this isn’t the first time they’ve tried it.

The Food and Drug Administration wants to place graphic photos on cigarette packages and advertisements.

“We know that graphic warning labels are effective,” said Erika Swan with the American Lung Association.

Swan is applauding the move. While more than 100 countries have adopted the graphic warning photos, the United States has used a only a written warning for more than three decades.

“That’s when the first ghost busters movie came out. The warning labels on cigarette packs are ineffective and as the FDA puts it ‘invisible,’” Swan said.



Congress ordered the FDA to add the graphic photos a decade ago. But the tobacco industry fought back in court and won, saying the warnings violated the companies’ first amendment rights.

“It won’t be a surprise if they sue again,” said Swan.

But the FDA says the scientific evidence against cigarettes is stronger now than 10 years ago.

Ohio Democratic Senator Sherrod Brown says wants the FDA to act quickly, saying quote, “The tobacco industry cannot be allowed to hide behind lawsuits any longer.”

“Half a million people are dying a year unnecessarily,” said Mike Hogan of Smoke Free Alternatives.

Hogan who lobbies on behalf of small vaping and e-cigarette companies says the rule change will not impact e-cigarettes at this point.



“We need e-cigarettes to be there to reduce harm,” Hogan said.

So far Reynolds, one of the five tobacco companies that sued ten years ago says quote, “The messages delivered to the public cannot run afoul of the First Amendment.”

The images will be available for public comment beginning in October and could be on labels and in ads by 2021.





