Federal, state lawmakers grapple with possible solutions to end mass shootings

WASHINGTON, D.C. – The Senate has been on summer recess, but that hasn’t stopped conversation about gun violence in America.



One lawmaker is negotiating with the White House on expanding background checks for gun buyers.

In the aftermath of the mass murders in El Paso and Dayton – finding ways to stop gun violence in America is top of mind for many lawmakers.

“I’m engaged with the White House on a near daily basis to try and find a pathway forward on a bill that would expand background checks,” said Senator Chris Murphy, (D) Connecticut.

Connecticut Democratic Senator Chris Murphy says while conversations with the White House have been constructive… the outcome is far from certain.



“I don’t know that we’re going to get a final product in the end, it’s very hard to negotiate with this White House,” said Senator Murphy.

But Murphy says political pressure is building.

“Republicans are probably going to lose the Senate and the White House if they don’t break from the gun lobby, Murphy added.

While support for expanding background checks is uncertain, the Heritage Foundation says both Democrats and Republicans agree on Red Flag Laws to keep guns out of the hands of people considered a threat to themselves or others.

“There’s room for agreement for laws that are specifically and narrowly targeting dangerous individuals and identifying them and disarming them without broadly infringing on the rights of everyone else,” said Amy Swearer of The Heritage Foundation.

But Senator Murphy says Red Flag Laws won’t solve the problem.

“If that’s all that we did at the federal level- that’s just not enough,” said Senator Muphy.

He and Jonathan Lowy with the Brady Campaign say the American people want universal background checks.

“There is more support for universal background checks, for example, than probably any other piece of legislation on any issue in America today,” said attorney Jonathan Lowy, of the Brady Campaign.

Despite that public support, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell will ultimately decide if the proposal is brought before the Senate for a vote.

Senator Murphy is the lead sponsor of a similar bill, the Bipartisan Background Checks Act of 2019.

It passed the House earlier this year, but it hasn’t made much progress in the Senate.