Feeding the Valley giving away fresh produce this morning in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga (WRBL)- Feeding the Valley is serving up a pleasant surprise this morning!

The food bank just announced it’s hosting a pop-up produce market today in the parking lot of Cascade Hills Church, 757 54th Street in Columbus. Feeding the Valley is giving away 26 pallets of fresh produce starting at 9 am this morning, Thursday, July 2. They’ll be serving up those fresh goods until they’re gone.

The distribution will be conducted in a no-contact, drive-thru fashion.

You are asked to wear a mask or face covering and remain in your car.

Representatives will load the produce for you.

