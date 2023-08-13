Columbus, Ga (WRBL)- After a foggy and mild start to our Sunday, temperatures will rapidly warm up by this afternoon. Highs later today will be in the upper 90s, but some areas could hit the century mark. The majority of the News 3 area is under a Excessive Heat Warning until this evening with heat index values potentially reaching up to 115 degrees. An Excessive Heat Watch is in place for tomorrow as humidity lingers.

Showers and storms will begin to pop up later this afternoon, and will eventually fizzle out after sunset. Similar conditions will be in place tomorrow with another round of showers and storms for your Monday afternoon.

Tuesday a cool front will move through the southeast. As the front passes through, there may be a few showers and storms Tuesday afternoon. Following the passage of this front, conditions will be drier and slightly cooler. Readings Wednesday will be in the low to mid 90s and heat index values will be more tolerable.

Moisture will begin to creep back into the forecast as we head toward next weekend, and temperatures will slowly warm back up.