LaGRANGE, Ga. (WRBL) – Michette Moon, a Sergeant and Paramedic for the LaGrange Fire Department, recently became a certified Georgia Smoke Diver. She is the second female firefighter from the LaGrange FD to complete the course and the eighth overall to complete it in 30 years.

The Georgia Smoke Diver Association conducts advanced firefighter training that puts firefighters in real-life scenarios and teaches self-survival. To obtain the certification, firefighters must go through a six-day, 60-hour rigorous course that includes numerous drills, hours of physical training and replications of the extreme demands firefighters face on the field.

“You walk away from that program with a ton of pride and self-confidence. I feel like if a problem was put in front of me, I could work through it. I can figure out how to overcome that issue,” said Moon.

Moon said she decided to complete the course because she wanted the challenge and wanted to prove to herself that she could do it.

“I was more scared to not go, I was not scared to fail, I guess is what I would say,” said Moon.

She now wants to share the things she learned with her coworkers and show them new methods to handle the scenarios they face when they are in the field.

She said she has received a lot of encouragement from women firefighters everywhere that watched her complete the course. Her message to women is follow their dreams and complete all the things that may seem impossible.