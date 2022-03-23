LaGRANGE, Ga. (WRBL) – According to Clint Stephens, a Drug Investigator with the Special Investigation Unit for LaGrange PD, Fentanyl is currently the most dangerous drug in LaGrange.

Since the beginning of the year, the LaGrange Police Department has responded to 19 drug overdose calls. 13 of those calls have resulted in investigations after officers have had to perform life saving measures. Two of the overdose calls have been related to Fentanyl overdoses however, none have resulted in fatalities.

According to Stephens, the most common drug that is most often being laced with Fentanyl is Percocet. He said the challenge with tackling the overdoses is the Georgia Amnesty Law. A law that provides limited immunity from arrests, charges and prosecutions for individuals who experience drug overdoses.

“If these folks don’t cooperate with us, it’s very hard for us to do our investigation to figure out where these pills are coming from and to identify the source,” said Stephens.

He is urging citizens to be cautious of street bought Percocet pills due to the danger they present if laced with large amounts of Fentanyl. The popular drug is also referred to as “Perc 30’s”, “Blue 30’s” or “M 30’s”.

He said the investigations have proven that the dangerous pills are often arriving from other locations and being distributed in the city.

The police department has made 2 arrests in the past year following their investigations regarding the counterfeit pills.

“This is a real thing, this is a real problem that we’re facing and that our community is facing,” said Stephens.