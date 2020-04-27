Fighting an unseen enemy: How the military is protecting itself from the coronavirus pandemic

(CBS News)-Anyone joining the United States military takes an oath to defend the country against all enemies foreign and domestic.

Safe to say very few of them had coronavirus in mind when they raised their right hand. By latest count, some 60,000 servicemen and women have been sent into action against this new enemy. But the military’s number one mission has been to defend its own ranks against infection.

It can’t protect the nation if it can’t defend itself. The aircraft carrier Roosevelt made headlines when the coronavirus ran roughshod through its crew. And there have been other outbreaks that required drastic measures to contain. The U.S. military was up against an enemy it could not see and did not understand.

Everything in the Army starts with basic training. And every day starts before dawn. But it never looked or sounded like this before.

Drill Sergeant David Castelow gives instructions for cleaning to prevent coronavirus. CBS NEWS

Drill Sergeant David Castelow: Hard surfaces. Everything that your little hands touch. Everything! It’s gotta get wiped down. Your beds – everything! If it’s a hard surface it collects dust. You’re gonna wipe it down. Do you understand?

RECRUITS: Yes, Drill Sergent!

It’s not dust Drill Sergeant David Castelow is worried about. It’s coronavirus. And that’s why he takes every recruit’s temperature first thing.

Drill Sergeant David Castelow: If your organization is infected by something like this, you know, these people, these initial entry trainees, are our combat power. So if they go down, or and if we can’t do it safely, then we are rendering ourselves obsolete.

Last month, 63 recruits in a class of 940 here at Fort Jackson, South Carolina, tested positive for the virus and upended basic training.