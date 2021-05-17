Final hours to file taxes, tax expert shares advice

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Americans have until midnight of May 17 2021 to file their taxes without penalty or interest. Due to the pandemic, the tax filing due date was extended from April 15 until May 17.

Even with the extra time, Antone Benson, Owner of D.A. Benson Tax Services, says some folks have waited until the last minute.

“With COVID… it’s just got people disoriented a little bit when it comes to filing their taxes and the multiple deadline changes over the past couple of years have really gotten people thrown off.”

Taxpayers who need additional time to file beyond the deadline can request an extension until October 15 by filing Form 4868 through their tax professional, tax software or using the link on IRS.gov.

Most tax refunds associated with e-filed returns are issued within 21 days, but Benson says to stay patient if your refund seems to be taking a bit longer.

“People want to know what’s really going on, what’s taking their refund so long, and one of the biggest things is the IRS is having to manually process millions of returns this year for some strange reason,” Benson said.

“I think it’s really because of the new legislation that was passed at the last minute and they’re scrambling trying to put a lot of these things together and trying to get people their money.”

If you’re filing an electronic return, don’t wait until 11:59 p.m. to click the submit button because it can take a few minutes for your return to be successfully transmitted to the IRS.