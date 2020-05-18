Finally! Cooler Temperatures and some rain!

The rain and thunderstorms Sunday afternoon and evening was a welcomed sight for many lawns and gardens and the good news is that we have more on the way today.

A cold front will move into the area late this morning into the afternoon and evening, a few showers and rumbles of thunder will be possible with this front. High temperatures today will be cool for May standards with highs in the upper 70s to near 80 degrees.

A few showers will continue late this evening and may continue into early Tuesday morning, partly cloudy to mostly sunny by Tuesday afternoon with highs in the low 80s.

More isolated showers and storms will be possible this week as temperatures begin to warm up. Expect highs to reach near average by Thursday and then into the upper 80s to near 90 by the end of the week and weekend.