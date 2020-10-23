Fire engine flies off Tijuana bridge, injuring 3 firefighters

by: Salvador Rivera

Posted: / Updated:

Tijuana fire engine flies off bridge near the border injuring three firefighters. (Courtesy: Daniel Andrade)

TIJUANA (Border Report) — A firetruck flew off a bridge just south of the international border, injuring three firefighters who miraculously survived the 20-foot plunge.

The incident happened just before 10 a.m. Friday.

Three firefighters were injured when their truck plunged off a bridge just south of the international border between San Diego and Tijuana. (Courtesy: Daniel Andrade)

It’s believed a diesel spill on the roadway caused the driver of the fire engine to lose control and drive through a concrete barrier that could not prevent the truck from going over.

The three firefighters thrown from the engine were hospitalized and are reportedly in stable condition.

Visit the BorderReport.com homepage for the latest exclusive stories and breaking news about issues along the United States-Mexico border.

