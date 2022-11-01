SMITHS STATION, Ala. (WRBL) – Smiths Station residents Fire Protection bill is costing a hefty penny since transitioning to a fire district. October is the first month in the last decade residents are seeing an increase on their bill.

WRBL sat down with Smiths Station Fire and Rescue Chief, Joe Walden, and he says the department has been struggling financially. It was just this past March they had to cut their Ambulance services and with this increase in funds, that’s something they plan to bring back. Ambulance services were cut due to lack of funding and manpower.

Chief Waldon says it was a tough decision, but one he had to make.

“We could no longer afford it. We do not get funds from the city, nor the county. The only funds we get is from the fire fee from the residents of this area.” Chief Joe Walden – Smiths Station Fire and Rescue

Residents expressed their concern asking for the return of ambulance services.

“Everybody was calling saying we need the ambulance back. They wanted the ambulance back. Like I said, the city and the county were unable to give us any funding for it. They told us to find another way of doing it.” Chief Joe Walden – Smiths Station Fire and Rescue

And that’s what they did, they found another way. Following in Beulah’s footsteps, Smiths Station became a fire district. The resolution was signed by the city, county, and state.

“We plan on trying to man at least 1 to 2 of our stations, which would be station one, one we’re at right now in Station five, which is on Auburn Road.” Chief Joe Walden – Smiths Station Fire and Rescue

Smiths Station residents opened their mail boxes on October 1st to a new Fire Protection Bill. Citizens could be expected to pay somewhere around $16 a month.

The original fee, implemented in 2012 was $50 a year or $4 a month, which was paid to the county commission is not discontinued until 2036. The amount billed by the fire district will be offset by that amount in order to ensure residents are not over paying or pay twice.

Fees are differentiated between types of buildings: residential, non-profit, and commercial.