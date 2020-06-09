Fired Atlanta officers file suit against mayor, police chief

ATLANTA (AP) – Two police officers who were fired after video showed them using stun guns on a couple of college students during a large protest in Atlanta against police brutality are looking to get their jobs back.

An attorney for Mark Gardner and Ivory Streeter filed a lawsuit Monday against Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms and Police Chief Erika Shields. The lawsuit states the officers were fired without due process.

Bottoms and Shields have said they decided to immediately fire two officers after reviewing body camera video of the incident, in which two students from historically black colleges near downtown Atlanta were shot with stun guns and pulled from a car.