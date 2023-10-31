Columbus, Ga (WRBL)- Kaylee touches on four important cold tips and preparation including our furry friends.

With Freeze Warnings in place tomorrow morning, now is the time to make sure you know these cold weather tips. When going outside always make sure to dress for the outside conditions, limit your time outside, and watch for any icy areas.

In your home make sure to check furnaces, chimneys, and your monoxide detector. Its also important to make sure your car is good to go. Check your tire pressure, car battery, and have jumper cables in your trunk.

Last but certainly not least, make sure your furry friends stay safe too! Bring your pets inside if you can, and if not, provide them with a durable shelter outside. For more safety tips check out: COLD WEATHER PREPS.