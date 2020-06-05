First responders make special birthday visit

Top Stories

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – There was a birthday emergency in Columbus, and first responders were on the scene.

Smiles, sirens, and fun were in store for a 4-year-old boy’s birthday earlier this week. Hudson loves fire trucks and police cars. That’s why Columbus police and EMS made a special visit to wish him a very happy birthday.

Family and friends also drove by with signs, gifts, and birthday wishes. Loved ones tell News 3 that Hudson wants to be a firefighter one day.

A happy birthday from all of us here at News 3.

