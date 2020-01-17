Crash claims the life of 70-year-old woman on Bradley Park Drive

UPDATE 9:05 p.m. – Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan confirms that the crash has claimed the life of 70-year-old white female.

Bryan has identified the victim as 70-year-old Darlene Reynolds.

Bryan say the cause death for the victim is blount force trauma to the head. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash.

COLUMBUS, GA. (WRBL) – First responders are on the scene of a crash on Bradley Park Drive.

Multiple police units along with EMS officials have responded to scene.

The crash happened Thursday night on Bradley Park Drive near Cracker Barrel around 7:00 p.m.

Officials are urging drivers to use caution in the area.

WRBL News 3 has a reporter on the scene and is working to gather more details on this developing story.