COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – First responders are on the scene of a traffic crash in which a car has flipped on 14th Street.

The incident happened in the 1400 block of 14th Street at around 2:15 p.m. Thursday afternoon.

According to witnesses, the car flipped after hitting a boat parked on the side of the road.

Police are asking everyone to avoid the area.

WRBL has a crew on scene and is working to gather more information.