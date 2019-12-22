Five Columbus men film music video for Christmas

COLUMBUS, Ga (WRBL) – In the words of Mayor Skip Henderson: “We do amazing.”

Five Columbus folks wrote, produced, and filmed a Christmas video. You may recognize some of the locations in the production.

The name of the video is called “Christmas in Columbus Part 3.”

“This is the first time we’ve done something like this in a while. The last time was around 2017, I think,” says one of the creators Justin Gatson.

Gatson and Will Oliver wrote the song. AJ Currier produced the beats. Jonah Mills is on the chorus. And the man behind the camera is Grant Tye.

Gatson says it was about a two-week process. “We filmed on Thursday (12/19) and Saturday (12/21). We wrote the song the week before that. We made the beat on Monday,” Gatson says.

Everybody involved in the making of the video is from the Columbus area: Gatson went to Harris County High School; Mills went to Columbus High School; Currier attended Central High School; Oliver went to Northside High, and Tye is attending Columbus Leadership Campus.

News 3 will have their full interview on the Nightwatch.