Flooding tormenting parts of Alabama

GREENE COUNTY, Ala (WIAT)- All counties in Alabama remain under a state of emergency due to flooding concerns.

Governor Kay Ivey announced all 67 counties fall under that declaration after days of downpour.

Portions of northern and central Alabama have certainly gotten more rain than the land can handle.

In Greene County in western Alabama, it’s the second year people have faced this type of flooding.

“When you live on the river here, it’s going to flood and it’s just a matter of when. You learn to be a survivor pretty quick if you stay around here, you know,” said Charlie Shubert, Greene County resident.

About 100 residents live along the Tom Bigbee River and some of them are only able to get to their homes by ATVs or boats.