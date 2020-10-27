Florida school district investigating claims that cheerleader was forced to kneel during anthem

by: Jeff Patterson and Nexstar Media Wire

Posted: / Updated:

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Officials with a Florida school district say they are investigating an incident with a cheerleader that allegedly happened during a high school football game Friday.

According to the Pasco County School District, the entire cheerleading squad at Anclote High School took a knee during the national anthem as a form of protest. One of the cheerleaders claims she didn’t want to but was physically forced to do so.

As rumors about the incident swirl at the school, the district is investigating what exactly happened and if any policies were violated.

Right now, district officials say they’ve confirmed cheerleaders took a knee on the sideline during the national anthem before Friday night’s football game. The district said an assistant cheerleading coach took one cheerleader who said she didn’t want to take a knee by the arm and forced her to kneel.

While the district says kneeling doesn’t appear to be against school policy, physically forcing a student to do so is another matter. That’s why they say they’re investigating to find out exactly what happened.

Sister station WFLA reached out to the family of the cheerleader, who now has an attorney. The attorney had not returned phone calls and texts asking for comment as of Monday night.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

