Florida voters raise minimum wage to $15

by: Sydney Kalich and Nexstar Media Wire

LARGO, FL – NOVEMBER 03: Workers at the Pinellas County Supervisor of Elections Office process voters’ ballots inside of the Elections Service Center Operations Department on November 3, 2020 in Largo, Florida. After a record-breaking early voting turnout, Americans head to the polls on the last day to cast their vote for incumbent U.S. President Donald Trump or Democratic nominee Joe Biden in the 2020 presidential election. (Photo by Octavio Jones/Getty Images)

MIAMI (NewsNation Now) — Florida voters have approved a measure raising the state’s minimum wage to $15 an hour over the next six years.

A supermajority of Florida voters approved the amendment to the Florida Constitution that will raise Florida’s minimum wage from the current $8.56 an hour to $15 an hour by 2026.

Advocates say the measure will lift the pay for hundreds of thousands of workers in the state’s service-heavy economy.

Although Florida’s current minimum wage is higher than the federal minimum wage of $7.25 an hour, supporters of Amendment 2 had said it is impossible to live on that wage given the state’s cost of living.

Opponents of Amendment 2 said it would stifle growth as Florida’s battered tourism economy recovers from the impact of coronavirus.

All state constitutional amendments require a 60% supermajority for approval.

Other ballot questions that were passed in Florida include:

  • Amendment 1, which clarifies that only U.S. citizens over age 18 were eligible to vote in elections, has passed.
  • Amendment 5, which give homeowners an extra year to claim a homestead tax benefit, has passed.
  • Amendment 6, which extends a property tax discount to the surviving spouse of a veteran with combat-related disabilities, has passed.

