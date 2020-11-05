Flu season could cause complications for rising COVID-19 cases

People across the US are keeping their eyes on election numbers, but another set of numbers to keep in mind are COVID case numbers in Georgia and Alabama. Last Wednesday, the U.S. surpassed 100,000 new confirmed cases in a single day for the first time since this pandemic began. 

“We are up around 22,000 cases reported to us in the past 14 days,” State Health Officer Dr. Scott Harris said. Our percent positive rate is up to around almost 10%, 9.8%, and I think you’re all aware that our hospitalizations have been on most days, for the past week or two, around 1,000.”

The 22,000 new cases from the past two weeks brought Alabama’s total cases up to 169,000.The total number of confirmed cases in Georgia now exceeds 366,000. 

In addition to the rising number of cases, the arrival of flu season means that hospitals may begin to have another increase in patients. Coronavirus and the flu have similar symptoms and the conjunction of the two could overburden health systems. 

The two illnesses are both contagious respiratory illnesses, and the conjunction of the two could create further complications. 

“If we have less people who are infected with the flu that’s less people that may have complications leading to hospitalizations,” Pamela Kirkland from the GA Health Department said.” We need to have that space available for our Covid patients.”

