Following traffic laws could get you stopped by Columbus police

In the next few weeks, you could be driving around Columbus and get pulled over by the police.

Your first thought may be: ‘What did I do wrong?’ The truth could be you did nothing wrong and everything right.

Columbus police, thanks to a $6,000 gift from Academy Sports + Outdoors, will be rewarding drivers they catch doing it right. Starting this week, 100 lucky motorists or pedestrians, will be stopped and given a $50 Academy gift card.

“If you stop at a stop sign; if you look both ways and an officer sees you conducting yourself safely’ if you cross an intersection at the crosswalk with the light, then you could very easily be talked with by an officer and presented a gift card for being safe,” said Columbus Police Chief Ricky Boren.

It comes at a time where there has been a high number of fatalities on Columbus roadways. So far this year, 19 people have been killed. Eight of those were pedestrians and four were killed on motorcycles.

Getting to reward motorists rather than write a costly ticket is something police are looking forward to, Lt. Lance Deaton tells News 3.

“I think we are looking forward to having a chance to build community relations and have an opportunity to reward people and let them know we are not just out here looking for things that are negative or things people are doing wrong,” he said on Monday at the announcement of the program. “We recognize when people are doing things right and this is an opportunity for us to do that.”

Academy is pleased to be able to provide the funding for the program, Store Director Patricia Tubbs tells News 3.

“Academy revolves itself around customer service and being involved in the community and giving back to the community,” Tubbs said. “This is a huge day for us at Academy. We look forward to looking out for the men and women who support and keep us safe every day.”

