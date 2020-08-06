FORECAST: Banking on more early sunshine and a stray afternoon storm or two

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:

The draped front that is partially responsible for adding drier air to the region also adds weak instability for afternoon heat and cooler air aloft for just a sporadic pop-up shower or afternoon thunderstorm each afternoon, and yes this would add just very little relief. The tropics are forecast to become active despite no action at this time but NOAA’s forecast is showing signs it will become more active, so stay tuned.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Beyond the Moon

Remembering D-Day

Faith and Film in the Fountain City

More Faith and Film in the Fountain City

Weather Wise with Bob Jeswald

Weather Facts with Nicole Phillips

Weather Questions with Cody Nickel

PrepZone

Gogue Performing Arts Center

7 Day Forecast

Thursday

93° / 73°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 20% 93° 73°

Friday

94° / 73°
A few clouds
A few clouds 10% 94° 73°

Saturday

95° / 73°
Mostly sunny
Mostly sunny 10% 95° 73°

Sunday

97° / 74°
More sun than clouds
More sun than clouds 20% 97° 74°

Monday

96° / 74°
Thunderstorms developing in the afternoon
Thunderstorms developing in the afternoon 40% 96° 74°

Tuesday

95° / 73°
Thunderstorms developing in the afternoon
Thunderstorms developing in the afternoon 40% 95° 73°

Wednesday

93° / 73°
A few thunderstorms possible
A few thunderstorms possible 40% 93° 73°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

90°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
90°

89°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
89°

88°

8 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
88°

84°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
84°

82°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
82°

80°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
80°

79°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
79°

78°

1 AM
Mostly Clear
10%
78°

78°

2 AM
Mostly Clear
10%
78°

76°

3 AM
Mostly Clear
10%
76°

76°

4 AM
Clear
10%
76°

75°

5 AM
Clear
10%
75°

75°

6 AM
Mostly Clear
10%
75°

74°

7 AM
Sunny
10%
74°

75°

8 AM
Mostly Sunny
10%
75°

77°

9 AM
Sunny
10%
77°

81°

10 AM
Sunny
0%
81°

85°

11 AM
Sunny
10%
85°

88°

12 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
88°

90°

1 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
90°

91°

2 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
91°

92°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
92°

92°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
92°

93°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
93°

More Political Stories

More Politics

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories