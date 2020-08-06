The draped front that is partially responsible for adding drier air to the region also adds weak instability for afternoon heat and cooler air aloft for just a sporadic pop-up shower or afternoon thunderstorm each afternoon, and yes this would add just very little relief. The tropics are forecast to become active despite no action at this time but NOAA’s forecast is showing signs it will become more active, so stay tuned.
FORECAST: Banking on more early sunshine and a stray afternoon storm or two
