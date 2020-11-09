Forecast for the Week Ahead!

The latest from the National Hurricane Center has Eta as a Tropical Storm with sustained winds of 65 mph. Eta is forecast to strengthen into a Hurricane sometime Monday or Tuesday, but good news is, as it approaches the west coast of the Florida peninsula, it should be weakening. Thanks to a weak trough off to our East, we’ll see some passing light showers early Monday before those clouds and showers dissipate in the afternoon. But, we’ll see the clouds and showers return again Tuesday afternoon with maybe even an extreme outer band from Eta possibly rotating through the area. Wednesday, we’ll see a front approaching from the west and eventually stall out just to our south on Thursday. If the front stalls out far enough to our south, it could help keep the clouds and rain to our south and east. Friday looks pretty good for Friday night football, then Saturday and Sunday, we see another front approach us from the west that will provide us with another good chance of rain starting Saturday afternoon. The front will finally get through late Sunday/early Monday, then High pressure takes over for the rest of next week.

Thanks for watching WRBL News 3, and have a great week! Brian