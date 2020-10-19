Forecast looks good to start the week, but we’ll see some changes mid-week.

Should be a good night for star-gazing as the we won’t see much illumination from the moon. The first part of the work week looks great with more sunshine and highs in the low 80’s.

Wednesday, we’ll start to see the moisture return along with some clouds. But, looks like any rain locally will hold off until Thursday.

On Thursday, we’ll have some spotty showers, but many of you will probably remain dry, before better rain chances comes in for Friday and Saturday. Even though rain chances will increase, the rain chances won’t be extremely high, so we should still see some sunshine, but you’ll want to have that umbrella handy just in case.

Sunday, the rain chances back off before we see a stronger system swing through the first part of next week.

For the latest, stay tuned to WRBL News 3 First Alert Weather! Have a great week, and thanks for watching!

7 Day Forecast

Sunday

78° / 58°
Mainly clear
Mainly clear 0% 78° 58°

Monday

81° / 59°
Mainly sunny
Mainly sunny 10% 81° 59°

Tuesday

82° / 65°
A few clouds
A few clouds 10% 82° 65°

Wednesday

82° / 67°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 20% 82° 67°

Thursday

81° / 66°
A few morning showers
A few morning showers 30% 81° 66°

Friday

82° / 65°
Scattered thunderstorms
Scattered thunderstorms 50% 82° 65°

Saturday

81° / 64°
Morning showers
Morning showers 50% 81° 64°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

64°

1 AM
Clear
0%
64°

63°

2 AM
Clear
0%
63°

62°

3 AM
Clear
0%
62°

61°

4 AM
Clear
0%
61°

60°

5 AM
Clear
0%
60°

60°

6 AM
Clear
0%
60°

60°

7 AM
Clear
0%
60°

59°

8 AM
Sunny
10%
59°

61°

9 AM
Sunny
10%
61°

65°

10 AM
Sunny
0%
65°

69°

11 AM
Sunny
0%
69°

73°

12 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
73°

76°

1 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
76°

78°

2 PM
Sunny
0%
78°

78°

3 PM
Sunny
0%
78°

79°

4 PM
Sunny
0%
79°

80°

5 PM
Sunny
0%
80°

78°

6 PM
Sunny
0%
78°

76°

7 PM
Sunny
0%
76°

73°

8 PM
Clear
0%
73°

70°

9 PM
Clear
0%
70°

69°

10 PM
Clear
0%
69°

67°

11 PM
Clear
0%
67°

66°

12 AM
Clear
0%
66°

